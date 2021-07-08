Maryland’s largest brewery launches its first non-alcoholic beer
FREDERICK, Md. - Deepfakes are getting harder and harder to spot and now a new non-alcoholic beer from Maryland’s largest brewery can be added to that list.
Frederick-based Flying Dog, has launched its first non-alcoholic beer, Deepfake Non-Alcoholic IPA.
According to Flying Dog, their new drink tastes and smells like your typical IPA.
The brewers at Flying Dog returned used a mixture of components to craft their newest line, including Mosaic, Simcoe and Citra hops, and infusing it with notes of orange, grapefruit, mango, and passionfruit.
"Choosing a non-alcoholic beer shouldn’t mean suffering through a tasteless, watery imposter," said James Maravetz, VP of Marketing at Flying Dog Brewery. "Deepfake gives you the satisfaction of drinking a real beer, without the added calories and alcohol. It would fool anyone," said Marketing Vice President James Maravetz.
