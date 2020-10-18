Booze burglar breaks into Silver Spring brewery

article

A local brewery says it has its hands full after a burglar smashed its windows and walked away with "multiple bottles" of beer overnight.

Denizens Brewery co-founder Julie Verratti tweeted out photos of the damage Sunday morning:

Viewer discretion advised (language):

Verratti declined an interview with FOX 5.

The break-in adds insult to injury to Denizens, a small business that like many others is fighting to survive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Studies this year project that one in four restaurants across the country will close permanently because of lost business during the pandemic.