Marylanders losing significantly more sleep compared to other parts of US amid pandemic, study says

The global pandemic is causing a global sleep nightmare as more and more people are saying they're having a hard time sleeping at night.

Part of the problem: stress. Everything from loss of jobs to financial stress to the mental stress parents are under with having to work from home and help kids with virtual learning – it's a lot.

Health experts in Maryland tell FOX 5 if sleep issues are not addressed they can have serious health consequences.

"You have to work at home, do everything at home now so you don’t get that compartmentalized life that we were used to. So you don’t see home anymore as just a place to relax," said Tanjira Ahmed of Maryland.

Like so many Americans, Ahmed says the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on her ability to get a good nights' sleep.

"If you’re not rested, you don’t feel like your best self in the morning, you’re not going to the gym like you’re used to," said Ahmed.

And she’s not alone, the stress and uncertainty of this time is also keeping Julie Brookman of Maryland up at night. Two of her kids have been laid off and are struggling to find work and to get their unemployment benefits.

"I get headaches, you get brain fog. It's harder to concentrate at work. And I don’t have the energy to get anything done," said Brookman.

According to a new study by Ocere.com, Marylanders are losing significantly more sleep compared to other parts of the country.

The research team surveyed roughly 3,000 people and found out that Marylanders are incurring 24.5 hours of what’s called sleep debt per week. Sleep debt is the difference between the amount of sleep that you need and the amount that you’re actually getting, according to the National Sleep Foundation.

“Part of the reason this is happening is not only anxiety but such a disruption to our routines. We're probably not getting enough outdoor time. We stay up later because we don't have a commute, but that just keeps us up much longer,” said Clinical Psychologist Andrea Bonior and author of "Detox Your Thoughts."

Bonior says creating a calming ritual for sleep is important.

“It's important to put your screen away before going to bed, ... some enjoy maybe a warm bath... a warm cup of milk,” said Bonior.

Sleep specialist Dr. Rashmi Parmar of Sleep Better Maryland says some folks need medication, others may need counseling to guide them through their sleep issues, but she urges everyone to get outside, get vitamin D, and do not eat or drink late at night too close to bedtime she says. She also suggests that everyone should stick to a daily routine.

