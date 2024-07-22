Maryland woman's house shot up while hosting dating app livestream

A woman hosting a live stream on a dating app was interrupted by nearly a dozen gunshots at her home, leading her to believe she was targeted.

Prince George’s County police are currently investigating the incident.

The woman, who thanks God that neither she nor her family members were hit by bullets, was at home with her teenage sisters, brother, and mother when the shooting occurred.

She said she was sitting at her desk in her room, engaging with around 40 people from the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia areas on a dating networking app, having a good time streaming, when the shots rang out.

Suddenly, someone from outside fired several shots at her house.

"I believe that it stemmed from me livestreaming. Somebody watching me, possibly," the woman told FOX 5.

She said that she's still shaken up for her family, and feels "disturbed, and confused."

According to the woman, one bullet hit the window, another struck the front door, and others hit the dining room and garage door.

She immediately called the police and took a picture of the shell casings that crime scene investigators later collected inside the house.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact Prince George’s County police.