Maryland woman killed in hit-and-run; police release suspect vehicle details

Published  October 16, 2025 3:38pm EDT
BELTSVILLE, Md. - Officials are seeking the public's help in a hit-and-run which left one woman dead. 

U.S. Park Police say that on Wednesday last week, two bicyclists were injured in a hit-and-run crash on Soil Conservation Road at Beaver Dam Road. 

One woman was pronounced dead on the scene. She's been identified as 50-year-old Lisa Martin of Riverdale, MD. 

A second woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

USPP say the suspect's vehicle is believed to be a 2009-2014 dark blue Hyundai Genesis with potentially a missing passenger-side mirror, damage to the passenger-side headlight housing and a damaged front bumper. 

