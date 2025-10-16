Maryland woman killed in hit-and-run; police release suspect vehicle details

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Officials are seeking the public's help in a hit-and-run which left one woman dead.

What we know:

U.S. Park Police say that on Wednesday last week, two bicyclists were injured in a hit-and-run crash on Soil Conservation Road at Beaver Dam Road.

One woman was pronounced dead on the scene. She's been identified as 50-year-old Lisa Martin of Riverdale, MD.

Lisa Martin of Riverdale, MD.

A second woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

USPP say the suspect's vehicle is believed to be a 2009-2014 dark blue Hyundai Genesis with potentially a missing passenger-side mirror, damage to the passenger-side headlight housing and a damaged front bumper.