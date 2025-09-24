Maryland woman says she was drugged, kidnapped on vacation in Africa

The Brief A Montgomery County woman says she survived a kidnapping while on vacation in Africa. Meka said that shortly after she returned to her Tunisian hotel after a night at the club, she was drugged and woke up in the back of a car. Meka was able to get away with a few black eyes and some scrapes.



A Montgomery County woman has returned home, days after she said she survived being drugged and kidnapped while overseas in Africa.

What we know:

Meka and Queen returned home to Montgomery County on Tuesday, after a week in Tunisia in Northern Africa. The two had spent a week in Tunis, the Tunisian capital.

According to Meka, last Saturday, she returned to her hotel after a night out at a club. That's when she said she was drugged and kidnapped after going to the lobby to get some tissues.

What they're saying:

"The next thing I remember, I'm in the back of a car, and I just start opening doors, I start panicking," Meka said.

She said there was a man behind the wheel of the car, trying to pull her back in. She said she screamed for help, but the driver tried to cover her mouth and punched her.

"It's a grown man. He's punching me in my face or my forehead and both of my eyes," Meka said. "So I'm like I just keep thinking I got to get back home to my kids."

While all this was going on, Queen was back at her hotel, the Penthouse Suites Hotel, desperately trying to find her friend.

Queen said that when she asked hotel staff, they said Meka had "made a friend" and left.

"And I'm like, ‘How can she make a friend? She doesn’t speak these languages," Queen said.

What's next:

Meka was able to fight her way out of the situation and get back to the hotel. Queen said she tried to get the hotel staff to help them, but "I have videos, they're like walking away. They're like, ‘This didn’t happen here. We don't know what you're talking about.'"

The two called the U.S. Embassy in Tunis and were able to meet with embassy staff and local police.

What we don't know:

FOX 5 DC has reached out to the State Department, the Embassy of Tunisia in Washington, D.C. and the Penthouse Suites in Tunis, and have not yet heard back.