Woman arrested for kidnapping child at county fair in Maryland: police

The Brief A woman is facing charges for an alleged attempted abduction at a county fair this week. Family and bystanders were able to get the child to safety, and keep the suspect at the scene until police arrived. Police are investigating all reports of unwanted contact with children at the fair.



A child is safe, and the suspect is in custody thanks to the quick actions of family and bystanders during an attempted abduction in Maryland this week.

What we know:

Police say a woman tried to kidnap a child at the Queen Anne’s County 4H Fair in Centreville on Monday.

A family member, along with bystanders, "intervened without hesitation" to save the child and stop the suspect from leaving until law enforcement arrived on scene.

Four persons of interest were detained after being identified by witnesses.

Alexandra Kay Dawson, 28, was determined by police as the sole suspect in the attempted abduction and charged with kidnapping, assault and disorderly conduct.

The three other individuals were found to have no involvement and released without charges.

What they're saying:

"The quick thinking and immediate actions of the child’s family, community members, and fair staff, combined with the pre-coordinated safeguards and emergency response protocols established by the Sheriff’s Office and the 4H Board, allowed our deputies to respond within moments," Sheriff Gary Hofmann said.

What's next:

Police say they will continue to investigate all claims of unwanted contact with children at the fair, but state there is no confirmation of any additional incidents.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police.