Maryland woman hits boy after 'fat' and 'Miss Piggy' insults on flight from Disney World: police

A Maryland woman has been arrested and charged with child abuse after allegedly striking a boy aboard a plane at Orlando Sanford Airport, authorities said.

Woman allegedly hits boy after 'fat' and 'Miss Piggy' jeers

What we know:

Kristy Crampton, 46, of Hagerstown, Maryland, allegedly hit the child after he called her "fat" and "Miss Piggy" on a flight home from Disney World on Memorial Day, according to a Sanford Airport Police report.

Witnesses told police that Crampton struck the boy and slammed his head against a window following a verbal argument. One witness described the incident as abuse, stating the "woman was not correcting the child, she was abusing him, whipping the s*** out of the kid."

Kristy Crampton (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

Woman faces child abuse charge

Crampton told police that the boy had been disrespectful throughout their trip. When she took away his phone as punishment, he allegedly pushed her arm off the armrest, at which point she struck him, the report says. The relationship between Crampton and the boy was not made available.

Crampton was taken into custody and transported to Seminole County Jail, where she was charged with child abuse. She was released on a $10,000 bond the following day.