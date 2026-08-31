Maryland woman dead after Charles County police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash

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The Brief A Maryland woman was identified as the victim in a crash prompted by a police chase. Charles County Sheriff's deputies initiated the chase which ended in a multi-vehicle crash. The incident occurred near the county line between Charles and Prince George's counties.



A Maryland woman was identified as the victim in a multi-vehicle crash prompted by a Charles County Police chase that ended in Prince George's County.

What we know:

According to the Maryland Attorney General's Office, 33-year-old Alexis Cummings of Temple Hills, died after the crash in Brandywine on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The AG's Independent Investigations Division (IID) is looking into the police-involved crash, as it does with all officer-involved fatalities.

The crash occurred near the county line after deputies with the Charles County Sheriff's Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle based on information received from law enforcement in Arlington County, Virginia.

The vehicle fled from the stop and deputies followed. The fleeing vehicle eventually collided with two other cars on Route 301, south of McKendree Road.

READ MORE | Police chase ends with multi-vehicle crash in Prince George’s County; 3 injured

Deputies reached the scene shortly after the crash.

Two women in the fleeing vehicle were taken to a hospital, with one in grave condition, officials said.

In a GoFundMe page started by her family, Cummings is described as a beloved sister who "was deeply loved by her family and friends."

Officers identified

Two officers involved in the incident were identified as PFC Eddie Vanover, a five-year veteran, and Cpl. Justin Bottorf, a 13-year veteran. Both are assigned to the patrol division, according to officials.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information or video of the crash is asked to contact the IID at (410) 576-7070 or by email at IID@oag.maryland.gov .

Body-cam video and dashcam footage from the involved officers will be released within 20 business days of the crash, according to the IID.