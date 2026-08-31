12-year-old boy saved mom's life by stabbing boyfriend during domestic attack

The Brief A 12-year-old boy intervened in a domestic attack at a home on Brinkley Road in Temple Hills, Maryland. When his mother's boyfriend began choking her, the boy defended his mother by stabbing the attacker with a knife. Police praised the boy's quick actions, telling him he did a "good job."



A 12-year-old boy in Prince George’s County is being credited with saving his mother's life after he intervened in a violent domestic assault.

What we know:

Police say the attack happened at a home on Brinkley Road in Temple Hills early Saturday morning.

According to the family, the mother's boyfriend attacked her and began choking her. To stop the assault and defend his mother, 12-year-old Xavier Leathers grabbed a knife and stabbed the man. He suffered a minor injury.

The boyfriend, identified by police as 42-year-old Ronnie McCain, was arrested and charged with assault. He was treated for minor injuries at the hospital, then released into police custody.

What they're saying:

Speaking to FOX 5, Xavier reflected on the terrifying ordeal and his quick actions.

"My thoughts right now is just that I saved my mother’s life, and if I wasn’t there, I don’t know what would have happened," the 12-year-old said.

Responding police officers commended the boy for his bravery during the harrowing situation.

"The police told me that I did a good job," Xavier added. "I saved my mother’s life, and I should never have been put in that situation to begin with."