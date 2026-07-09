Maryland woman convicted of scamming federal worker out of $400K

The Brief Janey Sears was convicted of scamming a federal worker out of more than $400,000. Prosecutors say she spent the money on an Alfa Romeo and gambling at casinos. She faces up to 23 years in prison, with sentencing set for August 28.



A Maryland woman in her 70s has been convicted of scamming a federal employee out of more than $400,000 and now faces more than 20 years in prison.

What we know:

Prosecutors say 72‑year‑old Janey Sears met the victim, a federal worker in his 50s, on a dating site and convinced him she was a Harvard‑educated businesswoman.

They say she persuaded him to let her move into his home, then defrauded him between 2021 and 2023.

According to prosecutors, Sears promised to invest his money in Pfizer stock. The victim sent checks, wire transfers and cash, but prosecutors say Sears instead spent the money, buying an Alfa Romeo and gambling away more than $100,000 at casinos, including MGM. Charts shown to jurors detailed the flow of funds.

After 75 minutes of deliberation following a two‑day trial, a Montgomery County jury found Sears guilty Wednesday of securities fraud, a theft scheme over $100,000 and misappropriation of funds.

She faces up to 23 years in prison and could remain behind bars until age 95 if sentenced to the maximum.

Sears is scheduled to be sentenced August 28.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Prosecutors say 72‑year‑old Janey Sears met the victim, a federal worker in his 50s, on a dating site and convinced him she was a Harvard‑educated businesswoman.