Woman charged after trying to drive through street fair in Montgomery County

A Maryland woman will remain in jail after prosecutors say she tried to drive her car through a weekend street fair. The judge called her a danger to society in the incident which was all caught on camera.

What we know:

Kai Deberry-Bostick was arrested Saturday morning following an incident caught on body camera video. It was during Laurel's Main Street Fair.

The body-worn camera footage released by the Laurel Police Department shows Deberry-Bostick trying to leave her apartment community during the Main Street Fair with Main Street closed.

She got out of her car, pulled down the police tape, got back in her car and started driving onto Main Street with vendors and pedestrians in her car's path. People were screaming and the officer tried to keep her from moving.

Laurel police say their officer was slightly injured but nobody else was hurt. Deberry-Bostick was eventually pulled from her car and arrested. She is charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest. We spoke to her mom today. She says Kai was having a bad day.

What they're saying:

"I want to say I am sorry to the community that they’ve seen this. I know Kai is sorry too. We wish the outcome was a little different," Usherla DeBerry said.

A man who was at one of those tented booths shot this video of Deberry-Bostick getting arrested right in front of him. His Name Is Richard Friend.

Deberry-Bostick is being held without bond until her next court date in July. Her parents and more than a half dozen sorority sisters from Bowie State University were in the courtroom.

This afternoon, they were showing their support for Kai, who has never been in trouble with the law before.