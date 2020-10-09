Maryland voters to decide on legalized sports betting

In just a matter of days, Maryland voters will be able to decide whether or not sports betting should be legal in the state.

It’s the second of two statewide ballot questions this November Election.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Proponents of the measure point to what it will mean for education.

Cordish Companies Managing Partner Joe Weinberg says the measure could produce a $50 billion windfall for schools.

Advertisement

But whether or not sports betting will be allowed in the state, is dependent on how Marylanders vote in November on question 2, which would authorize sports and events wagering, with the state revenue going toward public education funding.

READ MORE: Sports betting outlets making push for legalization in Maryland

Maryland State Senator Cory McCray says a “yes” vote will just be the first step to further discussions like what kind of sports betting will be permitted.

READ MORE: Maryland Senate passes sports betting measure

The latest poll suggests Marylanders are split on the issue. Governor Hogan seems to be hopeful it will pass. Again, even if it does, it’s just the first hurdle and a lot is still left to work out.

