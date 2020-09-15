Sports betting outlets making push for legalization in Maryland

Starting today, Maryland residents may need to become accustomed to seeing commercials promoting sports betting in the state.

Popular betting companies DraftKings and FanDuel are making a push to legalize sports betting – and they’re leveraging money for education.

Legal betting does mean dividends for the companies, but the organization that produced the commercial says it’s about more than betting.

Current WNBA player and founder of “Vote Yes on Question Two” Marissa Coleman is behind the campaign.

She says the money DraftKings and FanDuel put in partially funded the 30-second clip.

According to her organization, they say the state could see in excess of $50 million in new revenue that would go directly into the school system.

Bettors would be able to put their money down at venues like MGM National Harbor, Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore, and the Maryland State Fairgrounds.

The state will tax the industry 20% – 19% percent going to education, and 1% going to the minority business enterprise program.

At least one organization – Stop Predatory Gambling – is opposed to the move

They say state-sanctioned gambling will do more harm to children than good, and that it would introduce them to gambling too early.

