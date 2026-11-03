Maryland voters cast ballots in midterms featuring statewide races, redistricting question

The Brief Polls opened across Maryland on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in midterm elections. Voters statewide are deciding contests for top state offices and seats in Congress. If approved, Ballot Question 3 would clear the way for partisan redistricting in 2028.



Polls opened across Maryland on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in midterm elections featuring a lengthy ballot that includes top state offices and a potential shift in how congressional maps are drawn.

Voters statewide are deciding contests for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, state legislative seats and all eight of Maryland’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

While the balance of power in Congress is not considered in play in Maryland for this cycle, future elections could be affected by Ballot Question 3. If approved, the measure would clear the way for partisan redistricting in congressional contests starting in 2028.

Local campaigns across the state are focusing heavily on fiscal management and quality-of-life concerns, including taxes, housing policy, affordability, school funding and immigration enforcement.

Maryland 2026 midterm election vote guide

In Frederick County, the expansion of data centers has emerged as a central issue. Incumbent Democratic County Executive Jessica Fitzwater is defending her initial support for a data center project near Adamstown before backing a countywide pause on new applications. Republican challenger Jeff Holtzinger has criticized the move, arguing Fitzwater flip-flopped.

New county executives will take office in both Montgomery and Anne Arundel counties following eight years under current leadership, as Democratic incumbents Marc Elrich and Steuart Pittman face term limits.

In Montgomery County, Democratic County Councilmember Will Jawando faces Republican certified public accountant Esther Wells. In Anne Arundel County, Democratic County Councilmember Allison Pickard is running against Republican volunteer firefighter Dave Crawford.

In neighboring Prince George’s County, Democratic County Executive Aisha Braveboy is running unopposed.

Polling sites across the state opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Voters must cast ballots at their assigned precincts.

MORE INFORMATION: Maryland State Board of Elections

How to vote: Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and in-person registration is available on Election Day. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3 and received by 10 a.m. on the second Friday after Election Day. Ballots can also go in an official drop box or to a local board of elections by 8 p.m. Nov. 3. You can find your polling place by using the state's Voting Location Lookup tool.

Mail-in ballots must be mailed, dropped at a ballot drop box location, or taken to a polling place, Early Voting Center, or local board by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Your ballot must be postmarked on or before election day to be counted. Putting a ballot in a mailbox on election day does not mean it is postmarked that day.

RELATED: Election Day 2026: What to know in DC, Maryland and Virginia

On the ballot: Democratic Gov. Wes Moore is seeking a second term against Republican Dan Cox and Green Party candidate Andy Ellis, and all eight of Maryland's U.S. House seats are on the ballot.

Who's on the Ballot?

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Gov. Wes Moore (D) and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller (D) have been in their positions since 2023. They will look to defend their incumbency from several challengers, including Dan Cox (R) and Rob Krop (R), Andy Ellis and Owen Silverman Andrews of the Green Party, and Cathy White and Cathy Permut of the Working Class Party.

State Attorney General

Anthony G. Brown (D) is the incumbent state attorney general who has served in the position since 2023. He is being challenged by James Rutledge (R).

State Comptroller

Incumbent Maryland Comptroller Brooke Elizabeth Lierman (D) will defend her position from challenger Sonya Dunn (R). Lierman is a former civil rights lawyer who has served in the position since 2023. Dunn is a businesswoman with experience in finance, procurement and accusation management and traditional and digital media operations.

Federal & State Legislative Seats

U.S. Representative: All eight of Maryland’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for election.

Maryland General Assembly: All 188 seats in Maryland’s state legislature are on the ballot, including 47 state senators and 141 state delegates.

Questions

Question 3 is an especially hot-button issue this year, proposing a constitutional amendment to make congressional redistricting easier. The amendment is part of a wider national conversation this year over gerrymandering concerns from Republican-led states like Texas, Florida, and Alabama, and California as the lone Democratic-led state to do so.

Question 1:

Would require the Governor to include full funding in each proposed state budget to cover all wages, benefits, and contract terms agreed upon with state employee unions, whether reached by negotiation or binding arbitration.

Question 2:

Would authorize the use of temporary substitute members on the Commission on Judicial Disabilities if a current member is disqualified, recused, or departs before a permanent replacement is named.

Question 3:

Would clarify that Maryland’s constitutional redistricting rules apply only to state legislative boundaries, specifying that the state constitution establishes no requirements for drawing congressional maps.