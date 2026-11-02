Road closures announced for Monday's Trump midterm speech at Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

The Brief Extensive road closures have gone into place Monday around the Lincoln Memorial. Trump is scheduled to address the crowd at 2 p.m. Most roadways are expected to reopen by 4 p.m.



Extensive road closures have gone into place Monday around the Lincoln Memorial as President Donald Trump prepares to deliver his closing pitch ahead of the midterm elections.

Trump is scheduled to address the crowd at 2 p.m. at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

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Initial traffic restrictions began at 6 a.m., closing several routes near the monument:

· 23rd Street and Independence Ave – No traffic toward Lincoln Memorial Circle.

· 23rd Street and Constitution Avenue – No southbound traffic onto 23rd.

· Henry Bacon Drive and Constitution Avenue – No southbound traffic onto Henry Bacon.

These additional shutdowns are scheduled to take effect at 1 p.m.:

· Rock Creek Parkway and Virginia Avenue – No southbound traffic toward Ohio Drive.

· F Street – All traffic northbound onto Ohio Drive.

· 17th Street and Constitution Avenue – No southbound traffic onto 17th.

· Independence Avenue – No westbound traffic.

· Maine Avenue and Raoul Wallenberg Place – No westbound traffic toward Independence Avenue.

· Ohio Drive and East Basin Drive – No traffic toward Independence Avenue.

· West Potomac Parkway – No traffic toward Independence Avenue.

· Memorial Bridge (west end) – No traffic into the District.

U.S. Park Police say that additional closures may be put into place as needed and urged driver in the area to look for alternate routes.

Most roadways are expected to reopen by 4 p.m. Officials say some restrictions could stay in place longer if needed.