Maryland high school faces fallout from player eligibility issues

The Brief Wise High School's football program was forced to forfeit four victories after a player was found to be ineligible. The player was accused of violating residency requirements. Eligibility violations forcing forfeitures in high school athletics are not new.



Families at Wise High School, home to one of the top football programs in Maryland, are still learning about the fallout from a player's eligibility infraction. The issue caused the team to go from 8-0 to 4-4 on the eve of the playoffs.

What we know:

Several parents had no idea the team went from the top of the bracket to the bottom heading into playoff season.

One football player was found to be ineligible in violation of residency requirements. The school was forced to forfeit four victories this year.

The program appealed the decision to the State Athletic Association, but was denied.

Eligibility violations forcing forfeitures in high school athletics are not new. In January, an outside law firm confirmed that Hayfield High School's program in Fairfax County had several problems with the Virginia High School League's eligibility rules. Hayfield's 2024 violations resulted in a two-year postseason ban.

Forfeitures from eligibility violations are also not new to Wise High School. Last year, the boy's basketball team, which went 18-2 in the season, was forced to forfeit all of its wins after the county determined that ineligible students participated.

The school promised to strengthen its compliance procedures, but just one year later, the football team is in a similar position.

What they're saying:

"I think that the school needs to really probably reevaluate how, whether it's recruiting, or it's not recruiting for this particular locality," said Sports Attorney Ike Emejuru with Emejuru Law LLC. "And if they are recruiting, then ultimately, they probably need to figure out ways to consider fairness for students that live there and students that don't live there."

Wise Head Coach Steve Rapp defended the student, saying on Friday that he is not a new transfer and has in fact been with the program for all four years.