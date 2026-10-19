Maryland 2026 midterm election: Key deadlines, early voting dates, how to register

The Brief Early voting begins on Thursday, Oct. 22, and lasts through Thursday, Oct. 29. Statewide leadership is on the ballot as Governor Wes Moore, Attorney General Anthony Brown, and Comptroller Brooke Lierman defend their seats alongside contests for all eight U.S. House seats and all 188 General Assembly districts. Voters will decide on three proposed constitutional amendments, headlined by a closely watched measure on Question 3 regarding congressional redistricting standards.



With early voting set to begin this week, here is everything you need to know to cast your vote in Maryland's 2026 general election.

Early voting

Designated early voting centers will be open from Thursday, Oct. 22, through Thursday, Oct. 29, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m., including Saturday and Sunday. A full list of Early Voting Centers can be found on the Maryland State Board of Elections website.

Registering to vote

While the deadline to register to vote online or by mail passed on Tuesday, Oct. 13, residents can still register in person during early voting or on election day. You will be required to bring one of the following documents as proof of address:

Your MVA-issued license, permit, ID card

A change of address card

Your paycheck

A bank statement

A utility bill

Another government document with your name and new address

Voting on Election Day

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, with polling places in Maryland opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m. You can find your polling place by using the state's Voting Location Lookup tool.

Voting by Mail

In order to vote by mail, you must request a mail-in-ballot from the State Board of Elections or your local board of elections. The deadlines to make such requests are as follows:

If you make your request online and want the ballot mailed to you, the deadline to request is Tuesday, Oct. 27

If you make your request online, but you want to download and print the ballot yourself, the deadline is Friday, Oct. 30

If you make your request by mail, and you want your ballot mailed to you, the board of elections must receive your mailed request by Tuesday, Oct. 27

If you make your request by mail, and you want to download and print the ballot yourself, the board of elections must receive your mailed request by Friday, Oct. 30

You may request a ballot online using the Maryland Board of Elections website. While the email will contain a link to print and mail your ballot, you will need to provide your own envelope and postage to return the printed and marked ballot.

Mail-in ballots must be mailed, dropped at a ballot drop box location, or taken to a polling place, Early Voting Center, or local board by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Your ballot must be postmarked on or before election day to be counted. Putting a ballot in a mailbox on election day does not mean it is postmarked that day.

A voter casts their ballot (Photo: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Who's on the Ballot?

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Gov. Wes Moore (D) and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller (D) have been in their positions since 2023. They will look to defend their incumbency from several challengers, including Dan Cox (R) and Rob Krop (R), Andy Ellis and Owen Silverman Andrews of the Green Party, and Cathy White and Cathy Permut of the Working Class Party.

State Attorney General

Anthony G. Brown (D) is the incumbent state attorney general who has served in the position since 2023. He is being challenged by James Rutledge (R).

State Comptroller

Incumbent Maryland Comptroller Brooke Elizabeth Lierman (D) will defend her position from challenger Sonya Dunn (R). Lierman is a former civil rights lawyer who has served in the position since 2023. Dunn is a businesswoman with experience in finance, procurement and accusation management and traditional and digital media operations.

Federal & State Legislative Seats

U.S. Representative: All eight of Maryland’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for election.

Maryland General Assembly: All 188 seats in Maryland’s state legislature are on the ballot, including 47 state senators and 141 state delegates.

Questions

Question 3 is an especially hot-button issue this year, proposing a constitutional amendment to make congressional redistricting easier. The amendment is part of a wider national conversation this year over gerrymandering concerns from Republican-led states like Texas, Florida, and Alabama, and California as the lone Democratic-led state to do so.

Question 1 : Would require the Governor to include full funding in each proposed state budget to cover all wages, benefits, and contract terms agreed upon with state employee unions, whether reached by negotiation or binding arbitration.

Question 2: Would authorize the use of temporary substitute members on the Commission on Judicial Disabilities if a current member is disqualified, recused, or departs before a permanent replacement is named.

Question 3: Would clarify that Maryland’s constitutional redistricting rules apply only to state legislative boundaries, specifying that the state constitution establishes no requirements for drawing congressional maps.