Will the DC area get snow for Christmas this year?

The Brief The Old Farmer’s Almanac projects the Atlantic Corridor, including the D.C. metro area, will have a green holiday without the one inch of snow required for an official White Christmas. While areas farther north in the Northeast may see snow, D.C. and its surrounding region are predicted to have dry sidewalks and clear roads for Christmas gatherings. The Almanac forecasts above-average temperatures and below-normal snowfall for D.C. and the surrounding suburbs throughout the entire winter season.



If you were dreaming of waking up to a white Christmas in the Washington, D.C., area this year? The Farmer's Almanac says to keep dreaming!

Local perspective:

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its highly anticipated 2026 White Christmas Forecast, and the outlook for the DMV is decidedly green.

The entire Atlantic Corridor, a region stretching along the East Coast that includes the D.C. metro area, is firmly predicted to experience "Not a White Christmas" this year.

To officially qualify as a White Christmas, the National Weather Service requires at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas morning.

Big picture view:

While the broader Northeast region further up the map is expected to see a festive dusting, D.C. residents will likely be navigating dry sidewalks across the National Mall as families around the region make their way to Christmas gatherings on clear roads.

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What's next:

Beyond Christmas, the Almanac has predicted a pretty mild winter for D.C. and its surrounding suburbs.

The whole region is expected to see above-average temperatures and slightly below-normal snowfall for the entire season.