16-year-old killed, another man injured in shooting in Prince George's County: police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Police in Prince George’s County are investigating a fatal shooting in Oxon Hill.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of Kennebec Street in Oxon Hill just before 10 p.m. on April 22 for the report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, police found 16-year-old De’Marco Bradford and an adult man both suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital. Bradford died of his injuries several days later. The second victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.
A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Anyone with information should call 301-516-2512 or submit a tip online.