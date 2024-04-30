Expand / Collapse search

16-year-old killed, another man injured in shooting in Prince George's County: police

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  April 30, 2024 2:04pm EDT
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Police in Prince George’s County are investigating a fatal shooting in Oxon Hill. 

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Kennebec Street in Oxon Hill just before 10 p.m. on April 22 for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found 16-year-old De’Marco Bradford and an adult man both suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Both victims were transported to a local hospital. Bradford died of his injuries several days later. The second victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Anyone with information should call 301-516-2512 or submit a tip online.