16-year-old killed, another man injured in shooting in Prince George's County: police

Police in Prince George’s County are investigating a fatal shooting in Oxon Hill.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Kennebec Street in Oxon Hill just before 10 p.m. on April 22 for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found 16-year-old De’Marco Bradford and an adult man both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital. Bradford died of his injuries several days later. The second victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.