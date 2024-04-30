Maryland softball coach arrested for inappropriate relationships with minor girls

A Maryland man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of child abuse in Anne Arundel County.

The suspect has been identified as 47-year-old Donald Joseph Powell of Davidsonville, Maryland.

According to police, Powell was not employed by the Anne Arundel County Public School System, and attended softball practice at Annapolis Senior High School in an attempt to obtain a position as a coach for the team. He spent two days with the team at practice until one of the players reported his behavior to ACPS. It is not believed that the behaviors occurred at the school practices. Powell was barred from attending school-related events at that time.

Police say Powell was also known as "DJ" and met with high school-age females that he targeted. According to a high-school-aged juvenile, she met with Powell through South River Youth Athletics, where Powell volunteered as a softball coach. Powell pursued her, showing up at her home and the home of one of her friends when she was there. During one encounter, Powell allegedly sexually assaulted the female, according to police.



He has been charged with sex abuse of a minor, 4th degree sex offense-position/person of authority, and second-degree assault.

Investigators believe there may be other young women whom he may have targeted and victimized. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.