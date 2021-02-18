DC expands vaccine access to grocery-store workers, social services

The District is expanding COVID-19 vaccination access to more people today – including grocery store workers.

On Wednesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that vaccinations would now be available to "individuals who work in a grocery store setting, health and human services and social services outreach, manufacturing, and food packaging."

District health officials say the category for grocery workers covers those who work in large grocery stores, as well as convenience stores or bodegas.

People who fall into those categories will be able to register for an appointment beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The vaccinations are currently available only to people 18-years-old and older.

To register, or to find more information, click here.



