Maryland, Virginia lawmakers, politicians respond to US bombing Iran

Lawmakers across the DMV responded after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. bombed 3 nuclear sites in Iran.

What they're saying:

Congressman Eugene Vindman (Va.-07) released the following statement:

"And so the United States goes to war with Iran without so much as a by your leave to the American people. No statement, other than on social media; no notice to Congress; no serious deliberation. This is the stuff of autocrats. Disgraceful. I hope that all of our service members in the region are safe and succeeded with their mission."

Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) released the following statement:

"The American public is overwhelmingly opposed to the U.S. waging war on Iran. And the Israeli Foreign Minister admitted yesterday that Israeli bombing had set the Iranian nuclear program back "at least 2 or 3 years." So what made Trump recklessly decide to rush and bomb today? Horrible judgment. I will push for all Senators to vote on whether they are for this third idiotic Middle East war."

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) released the following statement:

"Trump said he would end wars; now he has dragged America into one. His actions are a clear violation of our Constitution – ignoring the requirement that only the Congress has the authority to declare war. While we all agree that Iran must not have a nuclear weapon, Trump abandoned diplomatic efforts to achieve that goal and instead chose to unnecessarily endanger American lives, further threaten our armed forces in the region, and risk pulling America into another long conflict in the Middle East. The U.S. intelligence community has repeatedly assessed that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon. There was more time for diplomacy to work. The war in Iraq was also started under false pretenses. It’s clear that President Trump has been outmaneuvered by Prime Minister Netanyahu, who opposed the JCPOA negotiated by President Obama and has long favored drawing America into a war against Iran. The United States has rightly supported Israel’s defense, but it should not have joined Netanyahu in waging this war of choice. Instead of living up to his claim that he’d bring all wars to an end, Trump is yet again betraying Americans by embroiling the United States directly in this conflict."

Representative Rob Wittman (VA-01) released the following statement:

"The President was right - Iran refused to commit to nuclear disarmament. This was the right decision. America must secure peace through strength. God bless our servicemen and women in uniform - I am praying for their safe return."