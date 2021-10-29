Maryland, Virginia cities prepare for worst of tidal flooding

Maryland and Virginia cities are seeing major flooding Friday, from Annapolis to Alexandria, and officials say this is only the beginning.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

In Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency for counties in coastal parts of the state - including the Chesapeake Bay, the Potomac River and the Atlantic Ocean.

On a local level, Calvert County declared its own state of emergency.

Hogan's order covered Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Harford, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Prince George’s, Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester. It also covered the city of Baltimore.

In Northern Virginia, police closed Union Street in Alexandria earlier on Friday and towed any vehicles on the street.

One block over on King Street, several restaurants and businesses are flooded with the water being close to 3 feet deep.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The flooding is a result of runoff from the nor’easter earlier this week and the strong onshore flow from Friday's storms.

Most businesses have closed for the day and Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson is asking everyone to avoid the waterfront area. Wilson says the worst of it is expected overnight when the next high tide hits around 3 a.m.

"These are very, very significant high levels," Wilson says. "This is going to flood up onto the street, onto the shoreline, as it already is, and it’s going to affect a lot of basements and first-floor areas on these buildings."

Emergency crews have been patrolling the streets helping anybody who needs it.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Mayor Wilson says they're prepared to help with clean-up tomorrow when the water recedes.

Advertisement

There is a coastal flood warning is in effect until Sunday morning.