Maryland US Rep. Jamie Raskin announces cancer diagnosis

Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin announced Wednesday he has a "serious but curable form of cancer."

In a statement, Raskin announced he was diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.

"I am about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy on an outpatient basis at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment," said Raskin. "I expect to be able to work through this period but have been cautioned by my doctors to reduce unnecessary exposure to avoid COVID-19, the flu and other viruses. In addition to destroying cancer cells, chemotherapy impairs natural antibodies and undermines the body’s immune system."