Maryland Transportation Authority investigating 'disturbing' animal abuse video

Authorities in Maryland say they've opened an investigation into a video posted to social media allegedly showing someone throw a duckling over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

The Capital Gazette reports the video was captured on the social media application Snapchat and showed a suspect in an orange sweatshirt throw the baby animal from a moving car.

A Maryland Transportation Authority spokesman told the newspaper Monday that the video was taken on the westbound span of the bridge around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The agency called the recording “a disturbing video of animal cruelty” in a statement Sunday, but didn't comment further.



