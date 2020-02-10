Maryland to unveil statues of abolitionists Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass in State House

At a time when states are debating the removal of Confederate monuments, Maryland is adding bronze statues of two of the state's famous black historical figures to the Maryland State House.

The statues of abolitionists Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass will be unveiled Monday night in the Old House Chamber.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

American abolitionists and former slaves Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman (Photo by © CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

That's the same room where slavery was abolished in Maryland in 1864. The unveiling comes as the state has taken steps to reflect its rich black history.

Last month, for the first time, the walls of the Maryland Senate were adorned with a portrait of a black lawmaker.

American abolitionist and former slave Frederick Douglass (1817-1895), who helped recruit African-American regiments during the Civil War, ca. 1879. (Photo by © CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

A portrait of Harriet Tubman (ca. 1820-1913). Tubman, herself an escaped slave, helped hundreds of slaves escape the South by means of the Underground Railroad. She nursed Union troops during the Civil War and took on spying missions at great persona Expand

Advertisement

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.