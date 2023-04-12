Maryland to begin stockpiling abortion drug after judge halts FDA approval

Following a federal judge's ruling against the FDA's approval of the abortion drug mifepristone, Maryland officials say they will start stockpiling the drug.

A spokesperson for Maryland Gov. Wes Moore tells FOX 5 that Maryland is making the move as a response to "other states work to tear down reproductive protections, and attract access to care and medication."

Medication abortions outnumber surgical abortions. A Texas judge decided the FDA did not study the pill correctly before it was approved. Pro-choice groups are concerned the case will go to the Supreme Court which struck down Roe v. Wade in June.

Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller tells FOX 5 the state is taking action in case the Texas decision is upheld.

"One thing I’ll say for sure is that Governor Moore and I know that in the State of Maryland, this is going to be a safe haven for women that are seeking abortion and reproductive rights," Lt. Gov. Miller says. "Now how much it’s going to cost as a result of this Texas decision, we don’t know right now."

However, anti-abortion groups like Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America tell FOX 5 they're opposed to Maryland's stockpiling of mifepristone. Katie Daniel, the group's state policy director, says they're concerned Maryland tax dollars would be used to purchase the abortion drug, and if the Texas ruling is upheld, the practice could violate the law.

"They cannot be just handing that out for abortions, it would be in violation of the FDA rules, so the idea of stockpiling it now for some future outcome suggests that they are not prioritizing patient wellness or safety," says Daniel.

Maryland voters could be weighing in on the issue. The General Assembly just passed a ballot question to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. It's now on Gov. Moore's desk, and if signed, would appear in the 2024 general election.