Maryland teen murdered in Puerto Rico

A teenager from Maryland was murdered in Puerto Rico during a tragic evening shooting on a beach near the Casa Cuba club in Isla Verde, Puerto Rico.

Police say the suspect 23-year-old Carlos Aníbal Rosado Martínez turned himself in Friday morning in San Juan Court for his connection to the murder of a 17-year-old Maryland tourist.

The victim has been identified as Tommy Grays III. Grays passed during the evening of July 1, 2023, and was a rising junior at James Hubert Blake High School in Montgomery County. A letter was sent out to staff and students on July 3, where Grays is described as "extremely loving, thoughtful, and funny."