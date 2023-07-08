Expand / Collapse search

Maryland teen murdered in Puerto Rico

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Maryland
FOX 5 DC

Maryland teen murdered in Puerto Rico

A teenager from Maryland was murdered in Puerto Rico, the suspect has since turned himself in

WASHINGTON - A teenager from Maryland was murdered in Puerto Rico during a tragic evening shooting on a beach near the Casa Cuba club in Isla Verde, Puerto Rico.

Police say the suspect 23-year-old Carlos Aníbal Rosado Martínez turned himself in Friday morning in San Juan Court for his connection to the murder of a 17-year-old Maryland tourist. 

The victim has been identified as Tommy Grays III. Grays passed during the evening of July 1, 2023, and was a rising junior at James Hubert Blake High School in Montgomery County. A letter was sent out to staff and students on July 3, where Grays is described as "extremely loving, thoughtful, and funny." 

Featured

Family mourns beloved Kentucky teacher killed on Catholic University's campus
article

Family mourns beloved Kentucky teacher killed on Catholic University's campus

The suspect accused of murdering a Kentucky teacher was captured on surveillance cameras near the scene of the crime. D.C. police released an image of the man Friday in hopes the public can help them solve this case. 