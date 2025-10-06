Maryland teen charged with stepfather's stabbing murder during argument: police

article

The Brief An 18-year-old is charged in the deadly stabbing of his stepfather in Waldorf. The incident happened on Wednesday, Oct. 3, on Orkney Place. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.



Detectives charge suspect in fatal stabbing

What we know:

On Wednesday, Oct. 3, at 8:43 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call from an 18-year-old who reported stabbing his stepfather on the 9700 block of Orkney Place.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, 45-year-old Damian Ramon Hodges, with multiple stab wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, Hodges died at the scene, according to police.

A preliminary investigation showed Smith and Hodges were arguing when Hodges was stabbed.

Sean Michael Smith, the suspect, has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and other charges. He is currently held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Detectives continue their investigation into the circumstances that led to this tragedy. They are calling for anyone with information to contact Detective J. Smith at 301-609-6479.

What we don't know:

Details about what led to the argument between Smith and Hodges are still unclear as the investigation continues.