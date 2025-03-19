Maryland teen charged after recording device found in UMD bathroom: police

The Brief A Maryland teen is facing multiple charges after a portable recording device was found inside a single-use bathroom at a residence hall at the University of Maryland. A resident reported to police that she found a portable recording device inside a bathroom around 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 11.



19-year-old Noah Michael White of Belcamp, Maryland is being charged with visual surveillance of a private place with prurient intent, peeping tom, and visual surveillance of a private area.



The University of Maryland Police Department responded to Johnson-Whittle Hall about a voyeur incident in College Park on March 11 at around 10:35 p.m. A resident reported to police that she found a portable recording device inside a bathroom around 9:10 p.m.

Noah White turned himself in to the Department of Corrections in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

