Maryland teen battling leukemia needs lifesaving bone marrow donor

A Walt Whitman High School senior just turned 18-years-old last week. But instead of celebrating with family and friends he’s now fighting for his life.

Ben Lesser is battling leukemia and needs a bone-marrow transplant. Since receiving that diagnosis just about five weeks ago he's been in intensive care fighting that blood cancer.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Now, an entire community is rallying around him and is encouraging other to get tested to be possible blood marrow donors.

Elise Yousoufian, a family friend, joined FOX 5’s Allison Seymour Friday with more about how others can help.

Here’s how you can help by getting registered to see if you are a potential match.

Advertisement

Visit BISTRO 1521

Friday, February 28 from 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, February 29 from 6-10 p.m.

Friday, March 6 from 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 from 2-10 p.m.

ONLINE:

https://join.bethematch.org/diversematch

EMAIL:

EliseYousoufian@gmail.com