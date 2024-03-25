Maryland students charged with hate crimes after showing swastikas, making Nazi salutes: officials

Three Maryland middle school students are facing hate crime charges after they displayed swastikas, made Nazi salutes, and directed offensive comments to a classmate over religious beliefs over the course of several months, according to the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The 13-year-old students of Plum Point Middle School in Calvert County allegedly began the behavior in December 2023.

Authorities say the victim reported the incidents to Maryland State Police officers after repeatedly asking the suspects to stop.

The three teens have been charged as juveniles with harassment and violations of Maryland’s hate crimes statutes.

"Maryland was founded on the principle of religious toleration," said Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey in a statement. "It is frankly astonishing that nearly 400 years later some people continue to persecute others based upon their religion. I call upon parents, educators, and community and faith leaders to make sure that our children know that religious persecution has no place in our society."