Maryland State Trooper struck by suspected impaired driver

A Maryland State Trooper was struck by a suspected impaired driver while inside his patrol vehicle in a work zone in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning.

The accused has been identified as 37-year-old Nithya Ramani, of Montgomery Village, Maryland. Ramani was charged with driving under the influence. She was the operator and sole occupant of a red Honda Accord involved in the crash. She was uninjured in the incident.



According to police, a state trooper was inside his marked patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated in a work zone on the outer loop I-495 and Greentree Road in Montgomery County around 1:00 a.m. Police say lanes 1 and 2 were blocked with orange traffic cones, arrow boards and signs indicating the work zone ahead.



Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Neither the trooper or Ramani were injured.



Police say after observing signs of impairment, Ramani was arrested on the scene.