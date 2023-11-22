Maryland state trooper injured after alleged drunk driver hit patrol car on I-270

A Maryland State trooper was injured in a Montgomery County crash involving a driver under the influence, State Police say.

The crash happened on I-270 North in the area of Tuckerman Lane just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

According to State Police, 21-year-old Collin Rono was driving under the influence when he crashed into the state trooper’s patrol car as it was parked on the highway with its emergency lights on to help divert drivers away from an area of flooding.

The trooper, who is assigned to the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack, was sitting in his car at the time of the collision and had to be taken to Suburban Hospital in Bethesda for treatment of his injuries. He has since been released, state police say.

Rono was charged with driving under the influence. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center, where he is waiting to be seen by a district court commissioner.

The crash remains under investigation.

With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, Maryland State Police are reminding motorists to drive responsibly and plan for a sober ride if drinking.