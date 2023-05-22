Maryland State Police trooper rear-ended in I-495 work zone by suspected impaired driver: officials

Authorities say a suspected impaired driver rear-ended a Maryland State Police trooper who was working in a work zone area along Interstate 495 early Monday.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on the inner loop of the Capital Beltway just before University Boulevard in Silver Spring.

Officials say the trooper was on a traffic detail when a suspected impaired driver struck him. The trooper was briefly trapped, but was extricated and was transported by ground to Shock Trauma with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspected impaired driver was also transported with unknown injuries.

Drivers can expect delays in the area.