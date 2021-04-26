Maryland State Police say trooper’s vehicle struck by tractor-trailer in early morning hit-and-run

A Maryland State Police trooper was uninjured after his vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer in an early morning hit-and-run.

Authorities say the incident happened around 1 a.m. when the trooper was clearing a traffic stop on the shoulder of westbound Route 50 prior to Route 2 (Ritchie Highway) in Annapolis.

Officials say a white Volvo tractor-trailer struck the trooper’s marked state police vehicle. The trooper was standing on the passenger side of the vehicle and was not injured.

Investigators say the tractor-trailer will have damage to the passenger side of the cab including a missing step rail.

Maryland’s move over law requires drivers approaching emergency vehicles on the shoulder of the road to move to an adjacent lane if safe to do so or slow to a reasonable and safe speed as they pass.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked contact the Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack at 410-267-5800.