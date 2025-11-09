Maryland State Police investigating inmate death at Somerset County prison

article

The Brief A 36-year-old inmate was found unresponsive Sunday morning at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Westover, Maryland. Investigators have identified a suspect who is also an inmate, though no charges have been filed. The case is being handled by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit in coordination with the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.



Maryland State Police are investigating the death of an incarcerated man at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Somerset County.

What we know:

The inmate has been identified as Ray Stephen Oselmo, 36, who was serving time at the state prison in Westover.

Authorities said Oselmo was found lying on the ground and unresponsive in his cell around 6 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 9. Prison staff contacted emergency medical personnel, who pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit (DPSCS IID) notified the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, which is now leading the investigation.

A suspect — also an inmate — has been identified, though no charges have been filed, and his name is being withheld pending further review.

Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division responded to process evidence at the scene.

Once the investigation is complete, findings will be presented to the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.