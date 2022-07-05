Maryland State Police arrest nearly 100 drunk drivers over Independence Day weekend

Almost 100 people suspected of driving under the influence were arrested throughout the Independence Day weekend, Maryland State Police report.

According to police, between Friday, July 1st, and Monday, July 4th, there was a total of 95 impaired drivers taken off the roads during routine patrols throughout the state and a joint DUI saturation patrol focused on Route 50.

The State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort (S.P.I.D.R.E.) which is Maryland's full-time drunk driving enforcement team of troopers, also helped with the efforts.

Troopers worked saturation patrols on I-695 in Baltimore County, I-70 in Howard County, and I-495 in Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties. In total, police said they issued 1,396 citations and warnings in the aforementioned counties during the initiative.

Maryland State Police, with the assistance of the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police, also conducted a joint DUI saturation patrol on Route 50 in Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties.

In those areas, they reported that they issued an additional 852 citations and warnings and arrested 14 suspected impaired drivers.