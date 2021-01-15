Maryland Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. passes away at 78

article

Maryland Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home Friday afternoon while surrounded by loved ones, according to a family statement. He was 78 years old.

Miller is survived by his wife, Patti, son Tommy, daughters, Amanda, Michelle, Melissa, and Melanie, sisters Susan, Cynthia, Melinda, Nancy, and Kim, brothers, Jonathan, David, and Mark, and his 15 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister Judith,.

The Maryland Democratic Party released the following statement after Miller's passing was announced:

"These past months have been filled with difficult losses, but the passing of longtime Senate President Mike Miller is one of the most heartbreaking. Miller was a titan of Maryland. In his five decades of service to our state – including thirty-three as Senate President – he fought for everyday Marylanders, improving the lives of so many through progressive, yet always pragmatic, policies. Our hearts go out to his family – we offer our deepest condolences. The people of Maryland are forever indebted for his service."