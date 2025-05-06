Maryland Sen. Van Hollen on Kilmar Abrego Garcia case: 'It’s about his rights'

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen told FOX 5 on Monday that when it comes to the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, it’s not about any one person, it’s about everyone’s constitutional rights.

Big picture view:

Abrego Garcia has become a focal point of the country’s immigration debate.

The case has drawn a tremendous amount of attention, including from the Department of Homeland Security, which has put out press releases calling Abrego Garcia "violent" and saying he "abuses women and children."

The allegations from DHS came after reports and audio surfaced, showing that Abrego Garcia’s wife previously filed protective orders against him.

Van Hollen has paid close attention to this case, even previously meeting with Abrego Garcia in El Salvador, where Abrego Garcia remains in custody.

Dig deeper:

FOX 5 asked Van Hollen on Monday if the allegations changed his outlook on Abrego Garcia’s case and this issue overall.

"The administration has admitted in court themselves that they wrongfully seized and deported him to this notorious prison in El Salvador. So, my point from the beginning, it’s not about the person, Abrego Garcia, it’s about his rights," Van Hollen said. "I’m not vouching for the person. I’m vouching for his constitutional rights. Constitutional rights which the Supreme Court, right over there, has upheld by a 9-0 decision when they ordered the Trump administration to facilitate his return."

FOX 5 also asked Van Hollen if he plans to meet with Abrego Garcia again. He said he is solely focused on securing his constitutional rights.

