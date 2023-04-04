Maryland sees increase in fire fatalities

The Maryland state fire marshal is urging residents to pay attention.

He recently announced that Maryland just saw the worst increase in fire fatalities — over the first three months of 2023 — in the state’s history.

About 40 Marylanders passed in those months, according to Chief Brian Geraci.

A large part of the uptick, Geraci told FOX 5, is due to the synthetics more and more home furnishings are being made of.

Photo Credit: MCFRS

"These furnishings are much more flammable, the synthetics," Geraci explained. "Essentially, you have a solid brick of gasoline in your room ready to ignite. And these burn much more faster, much more hotter and give-off much more toxic gasses than in the past. And people have very few minutes now to escape a home fire these days than in any other time in history."

Prince George’s County Fire & EMS Public Information Director Alan Doubleday told FOX 5 the county is also seeing disturbing numbers. PGFD reported eight fatal fatalities in six house fires spanning about 33 days.

"I think residents aren’t prepared for how fast the fires are spreading," Doubleday said. "It burns so hot, and it releases so many carcinogens, and it just becomes an immediate threat, although the smoke level may not be significantly high. If you have a small fire in your house, the carbon monoxide levels can be deadly."

Related article

PGFD started "Project Safety Saturday" in response, and has been concentrating on areas throughout the county that have been seeing more fires these past several weekends.

Photo Credit: PGFD

The fire department says it will go over smoke detectors, reviewing emergency exit plans and the importance of making sure you close the doors – whether when you sleep or if you’re running out of a burning building. This is to make sure more oxygen does not fuel the fire.

The warnings come after yet another fire ripped through a Prince George's County apartment complex. On Monday night, a fire at the Northampton Apartments in Largo just off Harry S. Truman Drive destroyed at least 12 units and damaged another six, according the Capital Region Red Cross spokesperson.

Related article

The Red Cross is assisting 18 families that were displaced. A PGFD spokesperson said the fire started on a top floor balcony and spread to the ground levels after a neighbor left burning sage on a piece of cardboard.