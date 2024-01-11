Maryland scores big in sports betting, record $560M wagered in December 2023

Maryland won big at the end of 2023.

"December of 2023 was the best month ever for sports wagering here in the state of Maryland," Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin told FOX 5 Thursday.

Officials reported nearly $560 million was wagered in the month, with about $6.5 million of that going to the state’s Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

Mobile app wagers, which became legal in Maryland in November of 2022, accounted for 96.7% of the December total.

Martin also said that initial projections called for sports wagering to generate between $25 million and $30 million annually for the state as the market was ramping up, but in calendar year 2023, the number ended up being more than $46 million.

"We’re anticipating that mid-40 range to be kind of the norm going forward," Martin said.

He added that there are several reasons why. One is that sportsbooks now offer so many ways to wager. Also, regarding the record December numbers specifically, Martin said a big boost came from the calendar, with there being not four, but five NFL Sundays for gamblers to bet.

"You think, ‘oh so what?’ Well, that matters," explained Martin. "When you have five wagering weekends, particularly with the NFL, you’re going to do pretty well."