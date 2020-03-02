Maryland says 6 tested for coronavirus; no confirmed cases in state

Maryland health officials say six people have now met the criteria for testing for the coronavirus in the state.

Of the six, five tests have come back negative for COVID-19. Officials say the results of one of the tests are still pending.

No confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Maryland.

Health officials announced Sunday that the second U.S. coronavirus death had been confirmed. Both deaths were repoted in Washington state.