Maryland resending primary ballots after some voters receive ballots for wrong party

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The Brief The Maryland SBE Board of Elections is resending thousands of mail-in ballots to voters ahead of June's primary election. Officials said an error with the vendor sending the ballots caused some voters to receive the ballot for the wrong party. Everyone who requested a mail-in ballot will receive a new one, even those who were not affected by the error.



The Maryland State Board of Elections is resending thousands of mail-in ballots to voters ahead of next month's primary election, after some received an incorrect ballot.

What we know:

The SBE announced the error on Friday. Officials said the mix-up was caused by the ballot vendor, and resulted in some voters getting the ballot for the wrong party.

While officials don't know exactly how many people received an improper ballot, the error only affected people who requested a ballot before Thursday, May 14. Regardless, the SBE is sending ballots back out to all voters to maintain "the integrity and security of mail-in voting," officials said.

Voters who requested to print their mail-in ballot out at home will not be affected.

The SBE is notifying everyone who will be receiving a new mail-in ballot.

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What they're saying:

Maryland State Administrator of Elections Jared Demarinis said his office is working to fix the error.

"With over 500,000 voters requesting mail-in ballots, we want to eliminate any doubt in its integrity or accuracy," DeMarinis said.

When is the election?

What's next:

Maryland's primary election is on June 23.