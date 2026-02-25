Virginia moves 2026 primary election from June to August

The Brief The state of Virginia has moved the date of the 2026 primary elections. Primary day will now be on Aug. 4. The date was pushed back because of a recently passed bill in the Virginia General Assembly, and only affects this year's primary.



Virginia is moving the primary date for the 2026 elections from June to August.

Virginia primaries delayed

What we know:

The Virginia Department of Elections announced the change on Tuesday. The primary for the 2026 November General Election will now be held on Aug. 4. The primary was originally scheduled for June 16.

There will be no primary elections on June 16.

According to the DOE, the date was pushed back because of the recently-passed House Bill 29. The appropriations bill was signed into law last week.

Change only affects this year's primary

Why you should care:

The Department of Elections said that the change only applies to this election year. No other election dates have been changed.

April special election

Big picture view:

Before primary day, Virginia is holding a special election in April that would potentially change the state's congressional districts.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A map of Virginia's congressional districts. Voters will decide whether to redistrict in an April 21, 2026, special election. (Credit: Virginia Department of Elections)

The Board of Elections said that the Aug. 4 primary will not be affected by the results of the April special election.

Virginia elections: Key dates

What's next:

With the date change, the deadlines for registration and applications for mail-in ballots have also changed. Here are the important dates to remember.

Voter registration deadline: July 24

Early in-person voting: June 19 through 5 p.m. on Aug. 1

Offices closed on June 19 because of Juneteenth will be open for early in-person voting on June 18.

Deadline to apply for vote by mail ballot: 5 p.m. on July 24

2026 General Election deadlines

Voter registration deadline: Oct. 23

Early in-person voting: Sept. 18 through 5 p.m. on Oct. 31

Deadline to apply for vote by mail ballot: 5 p.m. on Oct. 23

More information about how to register to vote in Virginia can be found on the Board of Elections website here.