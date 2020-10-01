Expand / Collapse search

Maryland reports zero coronavirus deaths in a first since March

By Associated Press
Published 
Maryland
Associated Press
article

SPARKS, MD - SEPTEMBER 10: Maryland Governor Larry Hogan waits to speak at BD Life Sciences on the news of Maryland's purchase of rapid Covid screening tests on September 10, 2020 in Sparks, Md. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty I

Expand

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland is reporting zero deaths from the coronavirus in a 24-hour period for the first time since March 28.

The state said Thursday morning that there had been no deaths reported in 24 hours. That doesn’t necessarily mean that no COVID-19 deaths occurred in that timeframe, because some deaths are not immediately reported due to a time lag in the submission of a death certificate.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Putting a UMD twist on COVID research

These days at the University of Maryland, they’re saying 'gesundheit' for much more than sneezes.

Still, Gov. Larry Hogan says it’s an “encouraging milestone” and a tribute to the efforts of health care workers.

Maryland has reported a total of 3,805 deaths from the coronavirus so far. Maryland reported that there have been 125,510 coronavirus cases confirmed in the state as of Thursday. That was an increase of 785 cases in 24 hours.