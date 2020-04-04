Maryland reports 367 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

article

Coronavirus continues to spread in Maryland, where there are now more than 3,000 confirmed cases of the disease.

Maryland health officials reported 367 new cases in the state Saturday morning, bringing the tally to 3,125.

They also reported 11 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 53.

Suburban Montgomery and Prince George's counties are the two hardest-hit counties in the state.

People in their 50s have reported the most cases so far.

RELATED: D.C. reports 145 new coronavirus cases, six deaths