D.C. reports 145 new coronavirus cases, six deaths

article

D.C. officials reported 145 new coronavirus cases Saturday morning, bringing the District's total to 902.

The new figures included six new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll in the nation's capital to 21.

Officials broke down the tallies so far by age and gender:

And by ward:

Like many other governments, the District is telling residents to stay home and wash their hands often in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. Public parks and businesses deemed non-essential are closed.

Advertisement

RELATED: DC, Maryland and Virginia coronavirus deaths top 100 with over 5500 cases reported