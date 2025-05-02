Maryland Rep. Raskin on Trump’s first 100 days: 'Our Constitution is under attack'

The Brief Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin sat down for an exclusive one-on-one interview with FOX 5’s Jim Lokay. Raskin has said that Trump’s use of emergency powers to impose tariffs bypassed congressional authority. He also argues that Trump's approach to governing disregards constitutional boundaries.



In an exclusive one-on-one interview with FOX 5’s Jim Lokay, Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin didn’t hold back in his criticism of former President Donald Trump’s first 100 days of a potential second term, saying Trump has "taken a chainsaw to the Constitution and the economy."

READ MORE: Tracking Trump: A day-by-day look at the administration's first 100 days

Trump's Tariffs

Dig deeper:

In an interview on Capitol Hill, Raskin said Trump’s use of emergency powers to impose tariffs bypassed congressional authority and had devastating financial consequences.

"Congress has the power to regulate commerce," Raskin said. "Trump declared an emergency that he admitted has been ongoing for 40 years. That’s not an emergency. These tariffs were imposed without justification, and the result has been a loss of over $7 trillion in corporate wealth, retirement savings, and personal investments."

Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, argued that Trump's approach to governing disregards constitutional boundaries.

"He’s impounding and diverting congressional spending power, distorting the law, and attacking federal employees who never appeared in any campaign promise," Raskin said. "We didn’t elect a king. Congress is Article I of the Constitution."

DOGE's Mass Layoffs

The other side:

The congressman also pointed to mass dismissals of federal workers in agencies like the NIH, NOAA, and FDA, many of whom reside in his district.

"I’m going to stand up for federal workers and the civil service," he said. "Thousands were sacked without charges or due process. That’s not how our system works."

Raskin also took aim at efforts by Elon Musk and the Trump administration to reform government oversight under the guise of cost-cutting. He accused them of undermining legitimate watchdog efforts.

"They fired 17 inspectors general who had saved $91 billion," he said. "That’s how you cut waste, fraud, and abuse — not by sending in hackers who steal American data."

Despite a Republican-controlled Congress, Raskin said there is still room for bipartisan cooperation. He cited a working relationship with House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan and ongoing efforts to protect press freedom and civil liberties.

The Case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Local perspective:

Raskin also defended legal efforts to protect individuals facing deportation, including those who are not U.S. citizens, arguing that the rule of law must apply universally.

In the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national whose deportation has drawn attention from Maryland lawmakers, including Senator Chris Van Hollen, Lokay asked Raskin if Democrats are wise in expending political capital in fighting for his return, which the Supreme Court had ordered the Trump administration to "facilitate," but has thus far refused.

"The fight for the Constitution and the Bill of Rights is always worth it," he added. "It doesn’t matter if it’s a student whose visa was revoked for writing an op-ed, or a firefighter fired without reason — due process matters."

What This Means

Big picture view:

When Lokay asked whether the U.S. is in a constitutional crisis, Raskin said the term may be abstract, but the threat is real.

"Our Constitution is under attack, but courts, law firms, and members of Congress are standing up for it," he said. "There’s a record number of injunctions and restraining orders being issued to block this lawlessness. That’s why Trump is talking about impeaching judges — which is absurd."